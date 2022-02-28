Thane: Man arrested in sexual assault case dies in police custody after suffering an seizure attack, claims Police

A 39-year-old man arrested in sexual assault case died after he suffered an seizure attack during his custody. The police said the accused was a habitual alcoholic and after the arrest as he couldn't get the drinks he may have suffered a seizure attack.

The police said the deceased was identified as Dattarey Dinkar Varke. The Manpada police have registered an sexual assault case against him for speaking obscene language with an woman. "The woman who had recorded the vulgar conversation on phone registered a case on February 5, 2022. A case was registered at Manpada police station under section 509, 506 and 504 of the Indian penal code. The team carried out a search and arrested him on February 26 from Bhusawal in Jalgaon district. He was produced in court on February 27, where the court ordered him judicial custody," said a police officer from Manpada police station.

The police said before sending him to Adharwadi jail the COVID-19 RT-PCR test of the accused is mandatory. However, till the COVID-19 test he was kept in an separate room. "On February 27, at 5:45 pm he collapsed and suffered a seizure attack. He was shifted to a civic hospital in Dombivli. While, treatment the medical officer declared him dead at around 8:30 pm," said a police officer.

An accidental death report was registered at the Manpada police station. The police said his dead body was sent to JJ hospital for post mortem, which will be carried out under the group of panel doctors.

However, the custodial death information was shared to all the senior officials of Maharashtra. The investigation regarding the custodial death is carried out under the guidance of Additional commissioner of police, east region along with Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3, Kalyan, Assistant commissioner of police, Kalyan and Dombivli division with Shekar Bagade, senior police inspector, Manpada police station and staff.

ALSO READ US: Afghan refugee arrested in sexual assault case in Wisconsin

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 08:21 PM IST