Thane: Man arrested for killing wife in Bhiwandi

Thane: The Bhiwandi police in Thane have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife to death. The police said the accused, who was doubting his wife, stabbed her with a sharp weapon in the middle of the road.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Anand Rambhau Waghmare (46), a resident of Bhiwandi who owns a mutton shop. Waghmare after killing his wife went to a lake to attempt suicide by jumping. But was stopped by locals who further handed him over to the police.

The police said the incident took place on December 19 at 5:30 pm in the middle of the road in front of Waraldevi Mandir, on the road towards Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi. The deceased Meena Anand Waghmare (40), was walking on the road. "When the accused came from behind and stabbed her with a sharp weapon. The victim suffered serious injuries on her neck, shoulder, chest, waist and abdomen. She was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared her death over serious injuries and heavy bleeding," said a police officer from Bhiwandi police station.

The Bhiwandi police on the complaint of Rohit Rahul Waghmare (20), had registered a murder case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code. "The accused after committing the crime tried to attempt suicide by jumping into a lake. But was stopped by the locals. We have arrested the accused husband. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till December 24," said Nitin Patil, police inspector, Bhiwandi police station.

The Bhiwandi police during the investigation found the accused husband was doubting the character of his wife. "The couple used to have frequent fights between them over the same. However, on Sunday in anger the accused stabbed her to death. We are also checking if there is some other reason behind the attack," said a police officer.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 07:07 PM IST