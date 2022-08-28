Thane: Makhmali lake to Vandana cinema road blocked temporarily for motorists | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The road from Makhmali lake to Vandana cinema at LBS marg near Charai in Thane (West) has been blocked temporarily for motorists in Thane.

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "On Sunday, August 28 at around 1:10 am we received information in the disaster management room that the road on the flyover from Makhmali lake to Vandana cinema in Charai at Thane (West) is unsafe for traffic and accidents could happen frequently. Our team along with the Naupada police station officials went to the spot along with one pick-up vehicle and found that at the spot no casualties were reported."

Sawant further added, "We noticed that the road between Makhmali lake and Vandana cinema has become slippery due to rain and accidents of two-wheelers are happening there so on priority basis the road should be blocked temporarily. We took permission from Naupada police station and as per their instructions the said road has been temporarily blocked for traffic due to security reasons."

"We have informed the concerned department about the said road and they take note of the complaint and take action at the earliest," said Sawant.