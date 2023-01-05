e-Paper Get App
Thane: Major fire breaks out at bag manufacturing unit in Bhiwandi

The fire broke at a total of four godowns adjacent to one another.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Major fire breaks out at bag manufacturing unit in Bhiwandi
Thane: Major fire broke out on Thursday at a bag manufacturing unit making travel bags in Sagar Complex at Owli Village, Bhiwandi, near Mini Punjab Hotel. The fire broke at a total of four godowns adjacent to one another.

Several fire tenders rushed at the spot

All the four godowns are ground + 01 floors. Fire brigade has rushed at the spot. Bhiwandi fire brigade personnel with 01-fire vehicle and Kalyan fire brigade personnel with 01-fire vehicle, Thane fire brigade personnel with 01-jumbo water tanker and local 05-private water tanker are present at the incident site. No one is reported injured in the incident until now.

Efforts are being made by the fire brigade personnel to extinguish the fire at the spot. The above information is updated as per information received from Bhiwandi Fire Station.

More details are awaited.

article-image

