Thane: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates 2 Mechanical Road Sweepers Of TMC

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday, June 17 inaugurated two mechanical road sweepers of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in the presence of TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade and Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Tushar Pawar. The machines will be used for cleaning the major roads in TMC areas.

Under the campaign 'Chief Minister's Changing Thane', works on roads, toilets, sanitation and beautification are going on in the TMC area. It was decided that under the campaign six mechanical road sweepers will be purchased to clean major roads in Thane.

Machines already on road to clean

The main roads of Thane city as well as the roads on the Eastern Expressway will be cleaned by these machines. On Saturday morning the machines were deployed to clean in the area of Eastern Expressway and Wagle Estate.

Bangar said, "At present, two fully equipped road sweeper machines have arrived at the TMC. One machine can clean about 40 km of roads in a day. The process of procuring four more machines is underway and it will soon join in service of Thanekars, thereby helping in speedy cleaning of major roads in the city. Also, it will work to remove the garbage from the road along with the dust that accumulates on the side of the road."

Maintenance and Repair of machines will be key issue

Bangar further added, "Mechanical cleaning is not a substitute for manual cleaning. But, since mechanical cleaning has started, it will be possible to use the manpower of that place for cleaning other roads. Maintenance and repair of machines is a key issue in mechanical cleaning. The efficiency that a machine has when it is new is not expected to decrease as the machine gets older. Therefore, instructions have been given to the contractor that cleaning efficiency will remain the same throughout the period, and maintenance and repairs will be of the highest quality. We aim to clean the main roads and concrete roads in the TMC jurisdiction."