Thane: Mahapreit to distribute free smokeless stoves to beneficiaries

More information regarding the benefits will be available on the website https://mahapreit.in and https://mpbcdc.maharashtra.gov.in

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 09:25 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Under Mahatma Phule Backward Development Corporation, the beneficiaries of Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (Mahapreit) will be distributed free of cost improved smokeless stoves under the program Mahadiva. For this, interested beneficiaries should approach the district managers of the corporation by August 15, 2022, and appeal to the officials from Mahapreit.

"On behalf of Mahapreit, applications are being invited from eligible residents for free distribution of eco-friendly modified smokeless stoves to the residents of all 36 districts of the state. For this, the beneficiary should belong to a scheduled caste, should be below poverty line, and should not have an LPG gas connection. Interested citizens of all districts should contact the district managers or divisional managers of the corporation in the district till 15th August by 5 pm," officials from Mahapreit said.

The Thane district manager of Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation said, "More information regarding the benefits will be available on the website https://mahapreit.in and https://mpbcdc.maharashtra.gov.in and the beneficiaries should check the information before applying."

