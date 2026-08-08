Thane MACT Awards ₹63.88 Lakh To Family Of SBARRO Store Manager Killed In Kopri Bridge Truck Crash

The Thane MACT has directed the truck owner and insurer to jointly pay ₹63.88 lakh with 9% interest to the family of Sharad Bhimrao Gaikwad | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thane, has awarded compensation of Rs 63.88 lakh with 9 per cent annual interest to the family of a 34-year-old store manager of SBARRO New York Pizza who died after a truck rammed into the motorcycle he was travelling on near Kopri Bridge in Thane in 2018.

The tribunal, presided over by Member R.V. Mohite, held that the accident occurred solely due to the rash and negligent driving of the truck driver and directed the truck owner and Shriram General Insurance Co. Ltd. to pay the compensation jointly and severally within one month.

Tribunal Findings On Accident

“The deceased was a pillion rider. When they reached the Nashik-Mumbai Highway, near Dnyansadna College, Kopari Bridge, Thane, the offending motor truck came at a high and excessive speed and, in a rash and negligent manner, lost control and dashed the motorcycle on which the deceased was travelling as a pillion rider. Due to the said impact, the deceased and the rider of the motorcycle fell down and sustained serious injuries. The deceased succumbed to injuries on June 13, 2018. This shows the rash and negligent driving of the driver of the offending vehicle as well as its speed. The driver of the offending vehicle had the last opportunity to avoid the accident. There is nothing on record to show any contributory act on the part of the deceased. Thus, the accident occurred due to the rash and sole negligent driving of the driver of the offending vehicle. The deceased succumbed to accidental injuries,” the order copy reads.

According to the claim petition, Sharad Bhimrao Gaikwad was returning home from Chembur as a pillion rider on June 4, 2018, when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle near Dnyansadhana College on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway at Kopri Bridge.

He suffered grievous injuries and was initially taken to Thane Civil Hospital before being shifted to KEM Hospital and later Jupiter Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on June 13, 2018.

Insurance Objections Rejected

The insurer disputed the truck’s involvement, citing a 29-day delay in registration of the FIR and questioning the driver’s identity. However, the tribunal rejected these objections, observing that the delay was adequately explained as the family’s immediate priority was to secure medical treatment for the critically injured victim. It also noted that there was no evidence suggesting the police had falsely implicated the truck or its driver.

The tribunal relied on the testimony of the injured motorcycle rider, the truck driver’s evidence, police records, and the charge sheet to conclude that the truck driver was solely responsible for the accident.

It further rejected the insurance company’s contention that there had been a breach of the insurance policy, holding that the driver possessed a valid driving licence, while the vehicle had a valid permit and fitness certificate at the time of the accident.

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Compensation Assessment

While assessing compensation, the tribunal found that Gaikwad was employed as a Store Manager with SBARRO New York Pizza and was earning a monthly salary of Rs 23,800 after deductions.

Applying the multiplier method, adding future prospects, and awarding medical expenses and conventional damages, it arrived at a total compensation of Rs 63,88,407.

The award includes amounts towards loss of future income, future prospects, hospital and medicine bills, consortium, funeral expenses, and loss of estate.

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