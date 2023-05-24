Thane: 'Maasika Mahotsav' aims to break menstruation taboos and reclaim spaces

'Maasika Mahotsav' will be held on May 28 in Thane |

The non-governmental organization (NGO) Muse Foundation, along with Shelter Associates, will organise the 'Maasika Mahotsav' (Period Festival) on May 28 in Thane.

Festival aims to challenge taboos around menstruation

The festival aims to challenge the taboos surrounding menstruation and create a supportive environment for all menstruators. The theme for the 2023 festival is 'Reclaiming Spaces.'

Nishant Bangera, founder of Muse Foundation and Maasika Mahotsav, stated, "Menstruators face difficulties in accessing spaces in their everyday lives, including workplaces, public areas, transportation, schools, and homes. Numerous myths, taboos, and restrictions continue to cause social, physical, and psychological agony for countless menstruators. Maasika Mahotsav aims to engage various stakeholders in conversations about periods, not just menstruators."

Maasika Mahotsav advocates for dignified menstrual life

Bangera added, "The freedom to live, move around, access menstrual products, and take menstrual leave should not be considered privileges. These are basic human rights protected by our constitution, but society often denies them. Maasika Mahotsav celebrates the everyday struggle and advocates for a dignified menstrual life for all menstruators."

The festival will include a variety of entertaining and informative activities, such as games, menstrual-themed events, open discussions about periods and menstrual health, and more.

More about Maasika Mahostav

The event will be held at Raje Shivaji Vidyamandir School, Lokmanya Nagar.

Upcoming events in Mumbai and Thane include football matches in association with Parcham, Mumbra, and the 'Why Loiter' campaign walk at Mahim.

Originating in Thane in 2017, the festival is now celebrated in 19 countries. In India, the festival will be held in 11 states. Additionally, this year marks the first time the festival will take place in Pakistan.

Read Also 7 Thoughtful artworks that define menstruation through vivid interpretations