Thane: Leopard found roaming near Kolshet area

Residents got alert after leopard found roaming near Kolshet area in Thane. An alert citizens had shoot the video of the leopard passing through forest area nearby their colony.

According sources the leopard was found near the forest area of Airforce and navy colony in Kolshet of Thane. "It was found on wee hours of Sunday. The local who saw the leopard shoot it in his mobile phone. The video went viral alerting others and the forest officials too were informed about it. The forest conducting search operation from last two days. They have installed trap camera's to trace the movement of the leopard. Also, the local police had informed the nearby villagers to not roam around during nights and not to visit nearby temple for Aarti during night," said a local citizen from one of the colony.

Ashok Kateskar, Forest officer of Thane said, "The colonies and Kolshet area is hardly on few distances from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park forest area. After the locals informed us about the leopard been spotted we had reached the spot to trace him. We had even created awareness among the citizens about the do's and don't. However, they are asking to rescue the leopard. So we are planning to install cages," he said.

Vinay Kumar Rathod, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 appealed the citizens not be panic and just be careful. "If any such animal is found the locals should inform the police and forest official who can further help them," added Rathod.

ALSO READ Uttar Pradesh: 2 kids killed in leopard attacks in villages near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:48 PM IST