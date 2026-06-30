Thane Launches Intensive Electoral Roll Revision Drive; BLOs To Conduct Door-To-Door Verification Campaign | File photo

Thane: Following directives from the Election Commission of India, Thane district has launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme to ensure an accurate and transparent electoral roll. Thane Collector and District Election Officer, Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, has appealed to residents to cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during door-to-door visits scheduled from June 30 to July 29, 2026.

The announcement was made during a high-level review meeting at the Collector’s office, attended by administrative officials and representatives from various recognized political parties.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mega Verification Drive

The campaign will verify the eligibility of 7,450,515 voters across 6,894 polling stations spanning the 18 assembly constituencies of Thane district. Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have been designated area-specific responsibilities to oversee the drive and monitor the progress of online 'SIR Mapping'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Key Timelines and Guidelines

June 30 – July 29, 2026: BLOs will visit households to verify details like name, age, and gender, while identifying deceased, shifted, or duplicate voters.

August 5, 2026: Publication of the Draft Electoral Roll, followed by hearings for entries with discrepancies.

August 5 – September 4, 2026: Period for filing formal claims and objections using Form 6 (new registration), Form 7 (deletion), or Form 8 (corrections).

Dr. Panchal emphasized that no new registrations will be permitted without verifying the printed 2026 voter details, enumeration forms, and official declarations. Political parties were also urged to focus heavily on areas with less than 40% registration.