Thane: Lady cop awarded with 'Director General of Police Medal for Best Athlete' | Sourced Photo

Thane: A lady cop from the Thane city police, Kumari Devaki Devi Singh Rajput has been awarded with "Director General of Police Medal for the Best Athlete". The medal was presented to Rajput by Thane city joint commissioner of police Dattatray Karale, additional commissioner of police (administration) Sanjay Jadhav and Rupali Ambure, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Thane city on Wednesday, November 30.

Devaki has so far won a total of seven consecutive gold medals in Ju-Do and Wrestling in the Maharashtra State Police Sports Tournament. Also in Maharashtra Police Games in 2019, she won the title of the best player in both Ju-Do and Wrestling in the Maharashtra Police Force. In the All India Police Wrestling tournament, she won silver and bronze medals in the national competition.

Devaki is a black belt holder in Ju-Do and the only wrestler from Maharashtra who has passed the 1 Year (NIS) Diploma Course (2020-21) at Patiala (Punjab State) with an “A” Grade to become (NIS) Wrestling Coach. She is also the first female Maharashtra Telangana Kesari and was honoured as the best player by Lokmat and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Devaki is currently training in the sport of wrestling at Ghatkopar under the guidance of assistant sports officer and assistant police inspector Abhijit More and assistant police inspector Juned Khan in Maharashtra Police Department and she has won seven medals for Maharashtra at the All India Police Games Pune held in November.

She is being appreciated at all levels as she was awarded the 'Director General of Police Medal' for her outstanding performance.