Thane labourer slapped Rs 1crore income-tax notice

Thane: A 35-year-old labourer from Thane district is in a shock after being handed an income-tax notice asking him to pay Rs 1.05 crore as tax as he had allegedly deposited Rs 58 lakh in his bank account during the demonetisation period.

Bhausaheb Ahire (35), who earns Rs 300 as daily wages, stays in his father-in-law’s shanty with wife Poonam and two daughters Jiya and Riya at Galegaon village in Ambivli. Ahire, who hails from Osmanabad district, has been residing here for the last six years.

Ahire told the police that the account could have been created with fake documents and forged signature in a private bank. Ahire said he received the first notice on September 5 last year about deposits made in the account in a private bank during the 2016 demonetisation drive.

He then approached the l-T office and the bank and found that while his PAN had been provided for opening the account, it had a different photo and forged signatures.

On January 7, Ahire said he again received a tax notice to pay Rs 1.05 crore. It was after the second notice that the daily wager approached the police to file a complaint.

Following Ahire’s complaint, Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector from Titwala police station said, “Thane rural SP Dr Shivaji Rathod has ordered us to probe the matter.”