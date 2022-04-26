Thane: Kongaon police arrests 34-year-old drunkard for slapping constable

Thane: The Kongaon police from Bhiwandi area arrested a 34-year-old drunkard man who in a inebriated condition slapped a police constable and also pushed others in the police station.



The accused identified as Ritesh Chavan (34) a resident of Gajanan Market in Ulhasnagar always used to have a fight with his wife after drink. His wife has filed for divorce and he is living alone in Bhiwandi Kongaon area but the accused still continuing to trouble her whenever he is drunk.

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, Ritesh went to Bhiwandi and tried to break the main door after knocking the door for a long time. Chavan's wife got scared and seeing this her neighbours called the police.



A police officials from Kongaon police station informed, "When we received the complaint from accused wife neighbours from Bhiwandi we sent our constables to bring him to the police station. When he was brought to the police station first he started abusing all the police officials present in the police station. The accused was drunk and he was creating scene inside the police station and when he was asked to stop he slapped one of the constable and also pushed others who tried to stop him. The people and the police officers at police station asked him to calm down but he did not. We have registered cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353, 332, 504 and 506. We will be initiating strict action against him."

Tuesday, April 26, 2022