Thane: Kin of road accident victim get Rs 12.79 lakh as compensation

The Maharashtra Accident Claims Tribunal's Thane unit has awarded a compensation of Rs 12.79 lakh to a woman and her two children for the death of her husband in 2017.

The August 10 order by MACT Member RN Rokade, the copy of which was made available on Friday, stated that the owner of the container truck involved in the accident and the insurance firm will pay the compensation amount along with 8 per cent interest calculated from the date of filing the claim in June, 2018.

Dipesh Gaikwad, 32 at the time of accident and working with a builder at a salary of Rs 15,000 per month, was killed on the spot when his motorcycle was hit by a container truck near Anjur petrol pump on Mankoli-Diwa road on the morning of May 5, 2017, his advocate Pradeep Tillu said.

The compensation has been awarded to Gaikwad's wife Darshana (30) and children Rushi (9) and Samsiksha (3), he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 10:15 AM IST