Thane: Kidnapped teenage girl rescued after two months Ahmednagar, accused arrested

A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane in November 2020, has been rescued from Ahmednagar district in the state.

According to reports, the kidnapper, identified as Sagar Shendephal (25), has been arrested. The police, on Thursday, said the girl was was rescued following a tip-off. The Thane city police's crime branch recently received a tip off that the victim was found with the man, who had allegedly kidnapped her, at an eatery in Shegaon, Ahmednagar.

A police team soon rushed to Shegaon and rescued the minor and nabbed the kidnapper. Cops further revealed the accused used to work as a waiter at the eatery, and told others that the girl was his uncle's daughter and they recently got married. The girl was also employed at the same eatery as a cook. The girl has been reunited with her parents.