 Thane: Jitendra Awhad Alleges Massive Mangroves Encroachment By Land Mafia In Mumbra
He alleged that the land mafia was behind the huge encroachment which has been done with a view use the plot for constructing buildings.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad | File pic

Thane: Former minister and NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad has alleged that massive encroachment of mangrove land is taking place in his constituency, Mumbra, in Thane district.

In a X (formerly Tweet) message, Awhad said the land was spread across five acres. "Hard rock must be at least 12 metres deep. I am informed by locals about the land filling."

He also posted a photograph of massive land filling with construction debris which has taken place in mangrove area. He alleged that the land mafia was behind the huge encroachment which has been done with a view use the plot for constructing buildings.

He alleged that the connivance of the officials concerned of the revenue and forest departments and Thane Municipal Corporation has been bought by the land mafia.

He said ever since the Eknath Shinde government came to power, Mumbra has become a lawless land. He said earlier it was on the track of development, but not everything has gone off track.

article-image
