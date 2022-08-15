Thane: Initiative launched to help address public woes in absence of civic body

Photo: File

On the occasion of the 75th year of Indian Independence, the Gangotri Welfare Foundation – an NGO based in Ulhasnagar – has launched the 'We Lok Sevak' initiative that aims to create a parallel system that would help people address their day-to-day problems in the absence of public representatives.

Speaking with FPJ, Gangotree Welfare Foundation president Harkirankaur (Soniya) Dhami said, “The term of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation expired on April 4, 2022. A newly elected General Assembly should have been formed before the expiry of the term. However, the state government and the state election commission are postponing the elections citing various reasons.”

According to the law, elections should be held within 6 months of the expiry of the term of the previous General Assembly.

According to Dhami, there is no clarity on who citizens should address with daily complaints and this is the reason for the 'We Lok Sevak' initiative. Under the initiative, Gangotri Welfare Foundation will identify and put forth names of suitable public servants to be approached.