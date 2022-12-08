Thane: Illegal structures razed in Kalwa, Diva

CHINMAY

Thane: Two illegal constructions were demolished in Kalwa and Diva area following orders by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday. The commissioner has ordered the Encroachment Department to initiate action against illegal constructions in the nine ward committees of the TMC jurisdiction.

An illegal structure owned by a person called Satish Chitre at Kalwa near Gaodevi Temple and another owned by a person named Ali in Diva were demolished.

Earlier, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad had requested the TMC chief to take cognizance of the ongoing illegal constructions in Kalwa area.

TMC chief Bangar has also ordered the Encroachment Department to register cases of Maharashtra Regional and Townplanning (MRTP) Act against those involved in illegal constructions.

Mr Awhad has tweeted about the ongoing illegal construction in Kalwa saying, “After seeing the speed with which the unauthorized construction is going on in Kalwa, the question arises where is the administration? I spoke to TMC assistant commissioner, deputy commissioner and other officials but still Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh supported the illegal construction. TMC commissioner, pay attention otherwise I will have to visit every building with journalists.”

The former housing minister had expressed concern that illegal constructions continue to flourish without any action being taken against them. Thanekars have started speculating about whom he could be pointing out to with the mention of “Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh” in his tweet.

“The process of demolition of unauthorised constructions in Kalwa and Diva has started under the joint efforts of Encroachment Department Deputy Commissioner Gajanan Godepure and Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Aher,” Commissioner Bangar said.

Mr Aher said, “Along with the demolition action against the unauthorized construction, we will also file an MRTP case against them.”