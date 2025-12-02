 Thane: Illegal Sand Mining Racket Busted In Bhiwandi; Machinery Seized
HomeMumbaiThane: Illegal Sand Mining Racket Busted In Bhiwandi; Machinery Seized

Thane: Illegal Sand Mining Racket Busted In Bhiwandi; Machinery Seized

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Thane district conducted a midnight crackdown on illegal sand mining at a creek in Bhiwandi. Led by tehsildar Abhijit Kolhe, the team caught operators using barges and suction pumps. Though the miners escaped in the dark, four pumps and three barges were seized. Officials destroyed the machinery and demolished 16 large sand storage tanks built at the site.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Illegal Sand Mining Racket Busted In Bhiwandi; Machinery Seized | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The administration in Maharashtra's Thane district launched a crackdown on sand mining and destroyed equipment used in the illegal activity at a creek in Bhiwandi, an official said on Tuesday.

As per an official release, a team led by Bhiwandi tehsildar Abhijit Kolhe conducted the operation at the creek in Mauje Kevani around midnight on November 28.

The squad detected suspicious activity and caught a group using barges and suction pumps for sand mining, the official said.

The operators tried to flee in the dark with four suction pumps and three barges, but were caught after a chase. The unidentified persons, however, jumped into the creek and escaped, but the machinery was seized, he said.

The team destroyed the equipment and demolished 16 large sand storage tanks built at Kevani, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

