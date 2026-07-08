Thane Hospital Assault: United Doctors Front Says 'Violence Against Medical Staff Cannot Become Normal'; Central MARD Announces Statewide Black Ribbon Protest 

Mumbai: The United Doctors Front (UDF) has demanded the immediate registration of an FIR, prompt arrests, and enhanced security for healthcare workers following the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff at Shastrinagar Hospital under the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The attack led by a Shiv Sena corporator sparked widespread outrage among the medical fraternity. The organisation will also issue a 72-hour ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, warning of a nationwide agitation if action is not taken.

Speaking exclusively to the Free Press Journal, UDF Chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal said the organisation immediately took up the matter and wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Thane Police Commissioner and the Additional Commissioner of Police, seeking the immediate registration of an FIR and the arrest of those responsible.

"We have written to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Police Commissioner of Thane and the Additional Commissioner of Police. We have requested that an FIR be registered immediately and that all those involved be arrested at the earliest," Dr Mittal said.

"We expect the Chief Minister to intervene in this matter. Since the accused is a politician, ensuring impartial action could become difficult. If public representatives themselves indulge in such acts, it sends a very wrong message to society and creates fear among doctors, especially young medical professionals," he added.

Calling the incident a misuse of power, Dr Mittal said such attacks contribute to growing insecurity among healthcare professionals.

"Violence against doctors cannot become normal. If people entrusted with public responsibility are involved in such incidents, it undermines the confidence of the entire medical fraternity," he said.

He further urged the government to conduct a transparent and time-bound inquiry and ensure strict action irrespective of the accused's position.

"A clear message must go out that there is zero tolerance for violence against healthcare workers. Prompt action is necessary to prevent such incidents from recurring," Dr Mittal said. Issuing a 72-hour ultimatum, he warned of a nationwide agitation if the authorities fail to act.

"If no proper action, including the registration of an FIR and arrests, is taken within 72 hours, we will intensify our agitation. We are prepared to take this protest beyond Maharashtra and launch a nationwide movement," Dr Mittal told FPJ.

Earlier, the UDF had also issued a statement extending its support to the doctors, nurses and healthcare staff of Shastrinagar Hospital, stating that "such violence against medical professionals, who work selflessly to save lives, is unacceptable and reflects the growing threat to healthcare workers."

In a letter dated July 8 addressed to the Chief Minister and senior police officials, the organisation strongly condemned the assault, stating that attacks on doctors and medical personnel are becoming "alarmingly frequent" and highlighting the urgent need for stronger protection for healthcare professionals.

UDF stands firmly with the doctors, nurses and healthcare staff of Shastrinagar Hospital, Dombivli.



We have formally sent a letter to the Chief Minister and concerned authorities demanding immediate FIR, arrests, strict punishment and protection for all medical professionals.… https://t.co/5J6FtOisGg pic.twitter.com/hBln1mfYVM — UNITED DOCTORS FRONT (UDF) (@UDF_BHARAT) July 8, 2026

The UDF urged the Maharashtra government to:

Immediately register a proper FIR against all those involved and ensure their prompt arrest.

Conduct a swift, transparent and time-bound investigation.

Initiate strict legal action and exemplary punishment under applicable laws protecting healthcare workers.

Deploy adequate security at Shastrinagar Hospital and other government hospitals to ensure the safety of doctors, nurses and staff.

Order a high-level inquiry into the incident and implement measures to prevent similar attacks.

Ensure full support and protection for the protesting doctors and healthcare workers without victimisation for raising genuine concerns.

Meanwhile, the Central Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has announced a statewide Black Ribbon Protest on July 9 across all government medical colleges and government hospitals in Maharashtra over the incident.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Central MARD strongly condemned the attack, stating, "Such attacks on healthcare professionals, who continue to serve patients under challenging circumstances, are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated."

As a mark of protest, resident doctors across Maharashtra will wear black ribbons while continuing to provide patient care. The association has also issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the authorities. "If the accused are not identified, arrested and strict legal action is not initiated within the stipulated period, Central MARD will be compelled to launch an indefinite statewide agitation," the statement said.

MARD further warned that it would coordinate with various doctors' associations and healthcare organisations to organise a larger protest across Maharashtra if its demands are not met.

"The safety of doctors and healthcare workers is essential for ensuring uninterrupted and quality healthcare services to the public," the association said, urging the Maharashtra government to treat the matter with utmost seriousness and take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.