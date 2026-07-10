Thane Hospital Assault: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Produced Before Court After Virtual Hearing Plea Rejected

Thane Hospital Assault: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and hospital staff at a Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, is presented in front of the Kalyan court on Friday, after being declared medically fit, according to India Today reports. On Thursday, the court refused to allow him to appear through video conferencing.

According to NDTV reports, the court rejected a plea moved by the police seeking permission for Mhatre to attend the hearing virtually, citing his medical condition. The defence also supported the request, arguing that the 73-year-old corporator was unwell and undergoing treatment. However, the court made it clear that Mhatre must be produced before it in person and said no order regarding police or judicial custody would be passed until he is physically presented.

Health condition cited before court

Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday, two days after the alleged assault triggered widespread outrage. Soon after his arrest, he was admitted to Thane Civil Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated.

Doctors treating him said he is under expert supervision in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to hospital officials, Mhatre has only one functioning kidney, his blood pressure has risen significantly, and he has also been experiencing frequent episodes of vomiting.

During Thursday's hearing, the defence highlighted his age and health issues while requesting that he be allowed to attend the proceedings virtually. It also sought to have his police custody aligned with that of the three other accused, whose custody is set to end on Friday, so that all could be produced before the court together.

The court, however, declined the request and reiterated that Mhatre's physical presence was mandatory before any custody order could be considered.

Legal position after court's decision

According to the NDTV reports, Advocate A.Y. Patki, appearing for Mhatre, clarified that the corporator is currently not in formal police custody but remains under police confinement while receiving medical treatment following his arrest.

According to the defence, this arrangement will continue until doctors determine that Mhatre is fit to be discharged from the hospital.

Hospital authorities said a detailed medical bulletin on his condition is expected either later on Thursday or by Friday morning, following which a decision on his discharge will be taken.

Assault on doctors sparked public outrage

The case stems from an incident on Monday at a hospital in Dombivli, where Mhatre, a corporator from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, allegedly entered the premises along with his supporters after a family complained that their newborn child had to be shifted to another hospital because the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was full.

Videos of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, showed Mhatre and his aides allegedly assaulting two doctors, including a woman doctor, as well as other hospital staff members. The footage drew sharp criticism from the medical community, with doctors' associations demanding strict action against those involved.