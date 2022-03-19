Thane: History-sheeter from Dombivali detained for one year under MPDA Act

A history-sheeter from Dombivali in Thane district has been detained for a year under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, a police official said on Saturday.

Trishant Salve (24) has eight cases against his name in Manpada police station, including using weapons, molestation, attacking government servants, damaging public property, he said.

The order to detain him under MPDA was issued by the commissioner, the official added.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:53 PM IST