Thane health workers want police protection

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) measles survey team has complained of ill-treatment by residents of several housing societies in Mumbra. On Nov 28, they lodged a complaint with TMC chief Abhijit Bangar and asked for police protection.

While some members complained of residents slamming the doors on their faces, at one place a team member’s finger came in the door.

TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi said, “It has come to our notice that the team was ill-treated in the Amritnagar area of Mumbra. Some families got their doors locked from outside when they were still home. The survey showed that the rate of hiding is more in this area. On Monday, Mr Bangar accompanied the team and requested the residents to support them.”

Mr Mavi added, “To get a good response from Muslim dominated areas in Mumbra, we have approached maulanas from the mosques to support us and ask the people to come ahead for vaccination. Nearly 160 teams have been instituted for the survey, which is in its second phase.

However, Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag from Mumbra police station said they have not received any complaints from the survey team against any society. “We will surely offer protection once complaints are lodged formally,” he said.