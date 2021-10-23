Thane: Hawker booked for threatening civic team with knife

A hawker was booked in Thane district on Friday for allegedly brandishing a knife at an anti-encroachment team of the civic body, the police said.

Accused Haribhau Hule, who threatened the civic team on October18 after being asked to remove a stall he had set up, has not been arrested as yet, a Kasarvadavali police station official said. He said, as per the complaint by a clerk of the Thane Municipal Corporation, passers-by rushed to the anti-encroachment team's rescue.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 01:38 AM IST