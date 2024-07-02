Thane: Haware Citi Residents Rally Against Hazardous RMC Plant, Demand Immediate Relocation |

Thane: Residents, including children and senior citizens of Haware Citi in Thane’s Ghodbunder area, staged a rally on Sunday to raise awareness and demand the relocation of the hazardous ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant installed within their compound three months ago. It is installed close to proximity of residential complex.

Rohit Joshi, an environmental activist, said, “The plant is illegal; it was installed three months ago for tunnel work. The plant is situated within the eco-sensitive zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. No permission was given for the plant. The hazardous RMC plant causes air pollution, water pollution, and soil pollution.”

He vehemently urged that if the existing machinery in this plant is not removed within two weeks, they will approach the honourable National Green Tribunal to shut it down permanently.

A doctor and a resident addressed the rally, highlighting that the continuous activity of the plant results in the emission of harmful chemicals. These emissions can lead to serious health issues such as respiratory problems, asthma, and even deadly diseases like cancer. “Our community’s health is at stake, and immediate action is required to mitigate these risks,” the doctor said.

Moreover, the rally saw participation from many children, who took part in a painting competition. They expressed their creativity and showed support for the environment and nature. The children’s artwork beautifully reflected their concern for a safer and greener community.

The rally united the community in a strong demand for a healthier and safer living environment, free from the dangers posed by the RMC plant. The residents and neighbouring societies called for immediate action from authorities to relocate the plant and protect the well-being of their community.

Meanwhile, Shivsena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who visited the spot, said, “I have given assurance to residents that the plant would be relocated. The plant is essential for the completion of the Thane-Borivli tunnel project, but it cannot be installed near the colony’s sensitive zone.”