Thane: Good Samaritan saves retired policeman who was left unattended for one hour after he suffered fits

Thane: Many believe police personnel to be our guardians but even our own guardians have no one to care for them in times of need. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, a retired policeman who is a resident of Louiswadi in Thane went to one event near Talao Pali in Thane. During the event, he was feeling dizzy so he came out of the event but he fell down near Talao Pali and no one was attending him. When one lady from a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) noticed it she went there she found that the policeman had suffered a fit attack. A few good Samaritans along with the NGO lady administered first aid. After trying to revive the policeman, the NGO lady also called the police officials, the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and 108 Ambulance vehicles but no one arrived on time.

It was at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, May 31 when a policeman named Sanjay Gunaji Rane (54) a resident of Louiswadi, Thane was found in an unconscious state by Meghana Ankola from NGO Madat Samajik Sanstha. Soon after finding the man in his 60s in an unconscious state Meghna Ankola tried to check on him and found that he had suffered from fit attack.

Meghna Ankola from NGO Madat Sanajik Sanstha speaking with FPJ said, "When I found Sanjay Rane (54) in an unconscious state I decided to help him and save his life at any cost. I took the help of a few good samaritans and we put water on his face and also tried to wake him up in many natural ways which are used for treating fits. There was bleeding coming from my nose and mouth for which we did first aid. We called up the police officials, RDMC team, 108 Ambulance vehicle and TMC emergency team but no one came till 30 minutes. I called Shashi Agarwal the president and founder of NGO Madat Samajik Sanstha who came within 15 minutes and took the policeman to the Thane Civil Hospital with the help of one auto-driver and one boy who is a resident of Thane and completed his B-Tech in food technology."

Sashi Agarwal, president and founder of Madat Samajik Sanstha said, "Since we took him in an auto and did not wait for long for the help from the RDMC, police officials and 108 ambulance vehicles we have saved the policeman Sanjay Rane (54)."

Sanjay Rane (54) while speaking with FPJ from a hospital bed said, "I am a policeman from batch 1989 and I worked with the Anti-Corruption Bureau department for 13-14 years. I was a part of the 1993 bomb-blast case and also the Abu Salem case. Due to bad health, I left the police job. I went to an event near Talao Pali and started feeling unwell. I thought I would be okay and I could reach home on my own but I fell down and was looking for help but no one. Finally, some good Samaritans came and took me to hospital in an auto-rickshaw on time and the reason I am alive."

Satish Rane, brother of Sanjay Rane said, "Sanjay Rane was in Thane for some work and he was attending the event. He left his police job because he was addicted to alcohol. Five years back he had a fall while walking on the road and since then he started getting fits. He has a very good record in the police for the period of 13-14 years he worked as a constable. If he would have continued he would have become a police sub-inspector. I thank the good Samaritans who came ahead and took him to hospital on time and now he is stable."

Mohan Khapre, a boy who took Sanjay Rane in auto and was with him for two hours said, " I am here in Thane for studies. I completed my B-Tech in food technology and now looking for a job. When I saw that Rane and good samaritans need support and help so I on the humanitarian ground supported and was in the hospital for two hours until unless someone from his family did not come."

Navin Javkar, an auto-rickshaw driver who took Sanjay Rane to the hospital said, " As no auto-rickshaw drivers were ready to take him to the hospital fearing a police case or something, I thought that the person was in need and he needed help. I took him to the hospital and was also there for at least two hours."