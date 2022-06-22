Thane: Good news for residents of Kalyan, new foot over bridge to be ready in 18 months

Old FOB was demolished by the railway. FOB was the direct way to the station as well as one of the main east-west connectivity of the area. | FPJ

Here is good news for nearly 50,000 residents of Kalyan. If all goes according to the plan a new foot over bridge will be ready in the coming 18 months, which will be not only two times wider, but 70 meters longer as compared to the old FOB which was declared unsafe in 2019 by IIT Bombay. It was later demolished by the railway. FOB was the direct way to the station as well as one of the main east-west connectivity of the area.

"Tender for the construction of this new FOB in place of the old foot over the bridge have already been awarded by the railways. Construction work will be likely to be completed within 18 months," said an officer of CR adding that the proposed FOB will be 6 meters wide and 420 meters long which will not only provide east and west connectivity to the users but also connect all platforms of Kalyan station. The approximate cost of the proposed FOB is Rs 42.58 crore. Old FOB was around 350 metres long and only 2.5 meters wide.

Asked about delays in the approval of the design of new FOB, officials said, " the pandemic is the prime reason, apart from that there are lots of development works going on at Kalyan including yard remodelling and segregation of operation of long-distance trains and suburban trains, hence it takes time to get approval and clearance of all agencies working."

"Old FOB was connected to one of the existing foot over bridges of the station, which is also old and needs to be replaced in future, hence we decided to increase the length of this FOB till the skywalk of the west side. After completion of this FOB, traffic load of south end FOB of Kalyan station will be also diverted on new FOB and existing old FOB will be demolished," said an officer of CR

Around twenty-eight years old, the foot over bridge of Lokgranm was shut in May 2019, for a complete overhaul after the unsafe declaration of IIT Bombay. At that time over 50 thousand commuters including residents of Lokgram, Lok Vatika and Lokdhara housing societies were using old FOB, Currently, these people are forced to walk around one kilometre more ( including up and down directions) to reach the station.

"Earlier we were able to reach the station in just 5 to 7 minutes but currently it takes around 15 minutes on foot, " said Vishal Chavan ( 45) an advocate who lives in Lokgram. "However, it's good that the railway decided to construct a wider foot over the bridge as compared to the old bridge, I hope the new bridge will be ready as per plan because it is already delayed," he added.

Similarly, Pradeep Kumar, who works as a teacher in Thane said, "Railway need to complete the construction of new foot over bridge as soon as possible. Earlier, I used to reach the station in 10 to 15 minutes by foot, but currently, I need to take a rickshaw, because the next available skywalk is more than a half kilometre away" he added.

Lengths of new FOB -420 meter

Widths of new FOB- 6 meter

Cost- RS 42.58 crore

Expected time in completion - 18 months