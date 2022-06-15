e-Paper Get App

Thane: Girl commits suicide over blackmail from college students, eight arrested

In her suicide note, she blamed the accused for forcing her to take the extreme step, said the police official.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Eight persons, most of them college students, were arrested in the district on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of an 18-year-old girl, police said.

All the accused were booked under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide), said an official of Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan division.

The accused, including a woman, were allegedly trying to blackmail the girl using some videos, said an official.

The girl ended her life two days ago by jumping from the third floor of the building in Dombivli where she lived.

In her suicide note, she blamed the accused for forcing her to take the extreme step, said the police official.

Further probe is on, he added.

