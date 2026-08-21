Thane Fuel Bust: 11,000 Litres Of Illegal Petrol Worth ₹20 Lakh Seized In Joint Raid By Rationing Officials, Police | File photo

Thane: In a joint operation against the illicit fuel trade, officials from the Mumbai-Thane Rationing Department, alongside Kalwa Police, intercepted a fuel tanker carrying approximately 11,000 litres of contraband petrol. The total seized property—including the vehicle and fuel—is valued at around ₹20 lakh.

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​Acting under the guidance of Chandrakant Dange, Controller of the Mumbai-Thane Rationing Department, a specialized team led by Deputy Controller Bhaskar Tayde conducted a raid in Kalwa. They intercepted a tanker bearing registration number MH 14 M 8808.

​When asked for transport permits and valid legal documents for the batch, the driver failed to produce any mandatory paperwork. Treatable as illegal consignment, authorities impounded the tanker and registered a case at the Kalwa Police Station against both the driver and the owner of the vehicle.

​"The consignment was intercepted after the driver failed to present any valid documentation or invoices for transporting such a large volume of petrol. Given the high risk and suspicious movement, we have impounded the tanker and initiated legal proceedings. A detailed probe is currently underway to uncover the source of this fuel and identify the intended recipient of the illegal consignment," stated Bhaskar Tayde, Deputy Controller of the Thane Regional Office.

​Authorities suspect the operation may be tied to a broader illicit fuel network. Investigation is underway to determine where the fuel was loaded and its final distribution destination.