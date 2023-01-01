Thane: Four goons demand ₹1 lakh extortion from Sai School CEO in Kalyan

Representative Image |

Thane: On Tuesday, December 27, four goons with criminal backgrounds entered Sai English school at Kolsewadi in Kalyan and demanded an extortion of Rs 1 lakh from a female chief executive officer (CEO) of the school. The CEO of the school have lodged a complaint with Kolsewadi police station.

The extortionists also threatened of death if the ransom is not paid. The incident has created a stir in Kalyan area.

Lakshmi Hariharan Madduru (46) a CEO who runs Sai English school at Kolsewadi in Kalyan said, " Earlier the extortionists used the demand extortion from businessman, entrepreneurs, builders, doctors but now they are also demanding from those running the schools. The question arises whether there is law and order in the city or not. Two goons named Arjun Sonawane, Vivek Barve along with two unknown persons came to school and demanded the ransom. We have lodged a complaint through email and also in person at the Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan."

Mahendra Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, " On Tuesday afternoon the four goons entered the Sai School premises defying the security guard. They directly went to the school CEO Lakshmi Hariharan Madduru office and said that they are wanted criminals and has been sent by Giri and his wife. They demanded extortion of Rs 1 lakh immediately and also threatened that if the ransom will not be given then they will kill Lakshmi. Lakshmi said that she can't pay the ransom and why they want ransom. The accused abused the CEO in the present of her daughter. The goons also abused the Lakshmi daughter."

" The goons later said that as of now we are going but do keep Rs 1 lakh ready because we will come again. They also threatened to kill Lakshmi and her daughter. Soon after receiving the information from the school management our team reached the school immediately and we are taking measures to ensure that such type of incident does not happen again in this school Police patrolling in the school premises has been increased and we are searching for the absconding accused,"Deshmukh added.