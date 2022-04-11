Thane: Four arrested in Badlapur for killing 29-year-old man over petty issue

Thane: A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed in a minor altercation at a bar in Hendrepada area of Badlapur. The deceased was identified as Siddhant alias Sunny Saroj. Badlapur police station have arrested four accused in this case.

The incident took place at Sea Nine Bar and Restaurant in Hendrepada area of Badlapur on Saturday night. Siddhant had gone to the bar with his friends for a drink. One of the six strangers sitting on the side table drinking alcohol was hit and Siddhant advised him to sit down properly. However in a fit of rage the man who was interrupted started beating Siddhant. At that point, the hotel staff and others stopped the fight.

Badlapur West police station senior police inspector Datta Gawde said, "Siddhant alias Sunny Saroj had a minor fight with the group of six people who were having their drink at Sea Nine Bar. The fight which erupted at the bar was stopped by the bar staff and others who were having drinks in the bar. However, as soon as Siddhant left the hotel he was surrounded by some youths. The dispute escalated into a brawl. Siddhant Saroj was seriously injured during the scuffle between the two groups. This led to his unfortunate death. A case was registered against an unidentified person at Badlapur West Police Station."

Gawde further added, "The fight was captured on the CCTV in a bar and with the help of the footage we arrested the four accused viz. Arun Vaid, Rahul Panchal, Aditya Mayekar and Nabi Hina Sheikh. The other two accused are Akshay Vaiti and Sachin Kabutar who are on the run. Our police team has started a search operation to nab the two accused who are on the run."

The incident has created a stir in Badlapur west area.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:18 PM IST