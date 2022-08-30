e-Paper Get App

Thane: Former Maharashtra MLC Prabhakar Sant passes away

Sant had worked for the welfare of teachers and promoted education in rural parts of the state.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Prabhakar Sant | Lokshahi

Former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Prabhakar Sant has died due to old age related ailments, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 90.

Sant, who represented the teachers' constituency from Konkan between 1982 and 1988, died at his home in Kalyan town of Thane district on Monday, the sources said.

During his tenure as MLC, he had set up a number of schools. He had worked for the welfare of teachers and promoted education in rural parts of the state.

Sant is survived by three sons and a daughter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: Former Maharashtra MLC Prabhakar Sant passes away

RECENT STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: CBI along with Manish Sisodia reach bank to check locker

Delhi excise policy case: CBI along with Manish Sisodia reach bank to check locker

Uttar Pradesh: Official faces probe for not recognising Smriti Irani's voice on phone

Uttar Pradesh: Official faces probe for not recognising Smriti Irani's voice on phone

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce 1000 e-bikes, bid to improve last mile connectivity

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce 1000 e-bikes, bid to improve last mile connectivity

Bengal coal scam: ED summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee again

Bengal coal scam: ED summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee again

Dumka killing: CWC of Jharkhand says deceased minor, demands action under POCSO Act

Dumka killing: CWC of Jharkhand says deceased minor, demands action under POCSO Act