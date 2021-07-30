Thane: Flying squad, excise dept use boat to bust illicit liquor den, find 200 litres of liquor - see pics

The raid was conducted under the guidance of superintendent of state excise department Thane. Ghule said that the raid was successful as the team reached the spot to get all the material and liquor. "The motor boats proved helpful in the operation to reach the spot," added Ghule.

However, the excise team couldn't get through to the operator who was running the illicit liquor. "We assume the liquor mafia's got a clue about the raid and fled away from the scene. We have registered four different cases and are in search of them," said an official from the state excise department.