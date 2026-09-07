Thane Fire Scare: Blaze Erupts At Louiswadi Flat, 45 Residents Evacuated Safely As Emergency Teams Contain Flames | Representative Image

Thane: A fire broke out on Monday morning at a residential flat in the Louiswadi area of Thane (West). Prompt joint action by emergency services brought the flames under control, preventing injuries or casualties.

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The incident was reported at 8:48 AM on September 7, 2026, from flat number 410 on the fourth floor of 'A' Wing in Rajtara Society, a ground-plus-four-storey building located near the Saibaba Temple, opposite Nirmal Society. The property is owned by Santosh Shrirang Shelar.

Upon receiving the alert, a coordinated response team—including the Thane Fire Brigade with a rescue vehicle, fire tender, and water tanker, alongside the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC)—rushed to the scene. Teams from MSEDCL, Mahanagar Gas, and Wagle Estate Police Station also arrived to secure the location and isolate utility lines.

"Our teams reached the spot immediately after receiving the call and successfully extinguished the fire. Fortunately, both occupants of the flat evacuated in time, and we safely brought down 40 to 45 residents from the building as a precaution," an official from the Disaster Management Cell stated. "The situation is now fully under control with zero injuries reported."

While no human casualties occurred, the blaze caused extensive material damage inside the apartment. Household items, including a refrigerator, water filter, wooden temple, wooden cupboard, kitchen utensils, clothing, and electrical wiring, were entirely gutted in the incident. Authorities are currently assessing the cause of the fire.