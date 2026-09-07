 Thane Fire Scare: Blaze Erupts At Louiswadi Flat, 45 Residents Evacuated Safely As Emergency Teams Contain Flames
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Fire Scare: Blaze Erupts At Louiswadi Flat, 45 Residents Evacuated Safely As Emergency Teams Contain Flames

Thane Fire Scare: Blaze Erupts At Louiswadi Flat, 45 Residents Evacuated Safely As Emergency Teams Contain Flames

A fire broke out at a flat in Rajtara Society, Louiswadi, Thane West, on Monday morning. Fire Brigade and disaster management teams quickly controlled the blaze. Two occupants escaped safely, while 40–45 residents were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported, but the flat suffered extensive damage.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, September 07, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Thane Fire Scare: Blaze Erupts At Louiswadi Flat, 45 Residents Evacuated Safely As Emergency Teams Contain Flames
Thane Fire Scare: Blaze Erupts At Louiswadi Flat, 45 Residents Evacuated Safely As Emergency Teams Contain Flames | Representative Image

Thane: A fire broke out on Monday morning at a residential flat in the Louiswadi area of Thane (West). Prompt joint action by emergency services brought the flames under control, preventing injuries or casualties.

Also Watch:

The incident was reported at 8:48 AM on September 7, 2026, from flat number 410 on the fourth floor of 'A' Wing in Rajtara Society, a ground-plus-four-storey building located near the Saibaba Temple, opposite Nirmal Society. The property is owned by Santosh Shrirang Shelar.

Upon receiving the alert, a coordinated response team—including the Thane Fire Brigade with a rescue vehicle, fire tender, and water tanker, alongside the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC)—rushed to the scene. Teams from MSEDCL, Mahanagar Gas, and Wagle Estate Police Station also arrived to secure the location and isolate utility lines.

Read Also
India Eyes Major Su-30MKI Firepower Boost With Russia’s 300-Km-Range RVV-BD Missile Ahead Of Putin...
India Eyes Major Su-30MKI Firepower Boost With Russia’s 300-Km-Range RVV-BD Missile Ahead Of Putin...

"Our teams reached the spot immediately after receiving the call and successfully extinguished the fire. Fortunately, both occupants of the flat evacuated in time, and we safely brought down 40 to 45 residents from the building as a precaution," an official from the Disaster Management Cell stated. "The situation is now fully under control with zero injuries reported."

While no human casualties occurred, the blaze caused extensive material damage inside the apartment. Household items, including a refrigerator, water filter, wooden temple, wooden cupboard, kitchen utensils, clothing, and electrical wiring, were entirely gutted in the incident. Authorities are currently assessing the cause of the fire.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source