Thane: Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex

Thirty-six electricity meters in a police residential complex near Thane Jail were gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday morning, a civic official said.
No one was injured in the fire that took place in the meter room of Building No 4 of the police quarters at around 10:25am, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.
The blaze was put out immediately but 36 electricity meters were completely destroyed, he added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)