Thane: Fire destroys 36 electricity meters in police complex

No one was injured in the fire that took place in the meter room of Building No 4 of the police quarters at around 10:25am

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 02:09 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

Thirty-six electricity meters in a police residential complex near Thane Jail were gutted in a fire that broke out on Saturday morning, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the fire that took place in the meter room of Building No 4 of the police quarters at around 10:25am, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The blaze was put out immediately but 36 electricity meters were completely destroyed, he added.

