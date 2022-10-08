e-Paper Get App
Thane: Fire breaks out in service centre; no casualty reported

Thane: Fire breaks out in service centre; no casualty reported

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Fire breaks out in service centre; no casualty reported
A fire broke out in the 'We Care' service centre in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, civic officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said. After getting the message, firemen, a team of the RDMC and local police rushed to the spot. The blaze was later doused, he said.

The blaze erupted in the early hours and it was reported at 8 am. 

