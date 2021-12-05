Thane: Fire breaks out in Bhiwandi factory, no one injured

A fire broke out in a factory manufacturing plastic pearls here in Maharashtra on Sunday, a civic official said.

There was no casualty, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The fire broke out around 7 am in the ground-plus-one-storey unit, located at Gautam Compound in Bhiwandi town, completely gutting the structure, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.40 am, the official said, adding that cooling operation was underway.

The cause of the fire is still not known, he said

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:33 PM IST