Fire has broken out at two paper godowns in Mumbra-Panvel in Thane. Fire tenders are present at the spot and the fire fighting operations are underway.

An official has informed that no injuries/casualties have been reported yet.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 07:48 PM IST