FIR against Pune DCP for sexually harassing 31-year-old woman

Representative picture

A deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the State Intelligence Department, Pune, has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 31-year-old widow.

The FIR, registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, Pune, against Nilesh Ashok Ashtekar was based on a complaint filed by a woman from Kalwa, Thane. The woman alleged that the officer had demanded sexual favours in return for recruiting her nephew in the police department.

According to the complaint, Ashtekar contacted the woman via Facebook Messenger and askedif she wanted to join the police. When she put her nephew’s name forward, he asked for her phone number.

Demand for sexual favours

The widow alleged that the officer soon started demanding sexual favours through WhatsApp messages and video calls. He also made nude video calls between February 19 and March 1 of this year, she said.

The woman filed a complaint and an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

Confirming the FIR, the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station’s house duty officer said an investigation was in progress under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar.

Senior officials suspect the young DCP was lured and trapped for blackmailing, but the woman has denied the allegation.

In her complaint she made one specific complaint. A naked Ashtekar called her on WhatsAppon February 27, at 10.56pm and 11.03pm, and asked her to undress, she claimed.

Obscene messages

She further alleged that the DCP sent obscene messages and URLs of vulgar videos. On March 1, Ashtekar made a WhatsApp call making vulgar comments and asking her to send her daughter to meet him.