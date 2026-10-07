Thane: Family Donates Liver, Kidneys Of 43-Year-Old Brain-Stem Dead Man, Giving Hope To 3 Patients | AI

Thane: In a compassionate decision amid grief, the family of a 43-year-old man who was declared brain-stem dead at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, donated his liver and both kidneys, potentially giving three patients awaiting transplants a new lease of life.

Organs Allocated Through ZTCC

The organs were retrieved after the family consented to deceased organ donation and were allocated through the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Mumbai.

What made the donation particularly significant was the family's earlier participation in an organ donation awareness session organised at the hospital. During the session, they were briefed about deceased organ donation, brain-stem death and how donated organs can help patients awaiting transplantation. When they later faced the loss of their family member, the information they had received influenced their decision to donate his organs.

Patient Suffered Brain Haemorrhage

The patient was initially admitted to another hospital after developing vomiting, followed by sudden loss of consciousness and severely elevated blood pressure. He was intubated due to his low level of consciousness and laboured breathing. A CT scan revealed an acute left thalamo-capsular intracerebral haemorrhage with intraventricular extension, acute hydrocephalus and significant midline shift.

He was subsequently shifted to KIMS Hospitals, Thane, where he received intensive neurological care, including emergency neurosurgical intervention, ventilatory support and continuous neurological monitoring.

Declared Brain-Stem Dead

Despite sustained medical efforts, his neurological condition deteriorated. Clinical assessment later showed the absence of brain-stem reflexes. Following the prescribed evaluation, including two positive apnoea tests, he was declared brain-stem dead on September 22.

After counselling and discussions with the medical team, the family gave consent for organ donation. The liver and both kidneys were subsequently retrieved and allocated through ZTCC, Mumbai, under the applicable provisions governing organ transplantation.

Dr Saurabh Gupta, Regional Director, KIMS Hospitals, said the family's decision demonstrated immense courage and highlighted the impact of organ donation awareness.

“For a family facing the sudden loss of a loved one, deciding to donate their organs requires immense courage. What makes this decision particularly meaningful is that the family had been exposed to organ donation awareness before they found themselves in this situation,” Gupta said.

He added that the case highlighted the importance of greater public awareness about brain-stem death and deceased organ donation.

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