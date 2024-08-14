 Thane: False Ceiling In Building Classified As 'Most Dangerous' Collapses At Midnight; No Injuries Reported
No one was injured in the incident which took place at 12.42 am in the 40-year-old Sainath Kripa building located in Thane (East), Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Representative Image |

Thane: A portion of the false ceiling of a flat in a seven-storey building, which was classified as "most dangerous", collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city shortly after midnight on Wednesday, civic officials said.

About The Incident

The false ceiling of a flat on the fifth floor collapsed while its occupants were sleeping, he said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris.

Notice Issued For Demolition Of The Building

Last month, the civic body issued a notice for the building, classified as "most dangerous" (C-1 category), to be vacated and demolished, said the official.

Despite the notice, six-seven families were still residing in the building, which has 32 tenements, he said.

Civic officials would take further action on the building, he added.

