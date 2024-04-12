Thane Dumpyard To Be Converted Into Urban Forest Through Miyawaki Plantation Method

Representative Image | File

A 3.5 acre dump yard in Thane will be transformed into a green cover by planting over 33,000 saplings through the Miyawaki plantation method. A consumer relationship management company and a non-government organisation (NGO) have started the initiative to turn the wasteland into a lush green space.

Salesforce and Green Yatra Collaborate For Miyawaki Urban Afforestation In Thane's Gholai Nagar

To celebrate the Earth Month, Salesforce, a consumer relationship management company, has partnered with NGO Green Yatra, to increase the urban green cover addressing the health and safety through Miyawaki urban afforestation project in Gholai Nagar, Thane. While Green Yatra works towards achieving the sustainable development goals, Salesforce backs the 1t.org, also called trillion trees community programme in India. 1t.org is also backed by the World Economic Forum.

The wasteland is currently filled with plastic and construction debris. The plan is to plant 45 varieties of native species and increase carbon sequestration by nearly 7,33,3398 kg per year when saplings become trees. Carbon sequestration helps capture and store atmospheric carbon dioxide, thereby reducing its amount in the atmosphere. One tree absorbs nearly 10-25kg of the gas every year.

Salesforce India's Commitment To Sustainability And Afforestation Initiatives

Sanket Atal, the MD (operations and site lead technology, product) at Salesforce India said, “Sustainability is our core value, alongside trust, customer success, innovation, and equality. As a founding partner of 1t.org, we are committed to supporting and mobilising conservation, restoration and growth of trees across India.”

The project, he said, focuses on rejuvenating degraded landscapes and enriching urban biodiversity, marking a critical move towards ecological restoration. Atal said, “In India, afforestation initiatives play a vital role in tackling environmental issues, fostering sustainable growth, and enhancing the quality of life for its people. It aligns with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, specifically those concerning climate action, conservation of biodiversity, and sustainable progress.”