Thane Drugs-In-Parcel Fraud: 31-Yr-Old Woman Duped Of ₹17 Lakh To Scammers Posing As Police Officers

A 31-year-old woman from Thane was duped of R17 lakh by online scammers in drugs-in-parcel fraud. According to the police, on September 6, the complainant received a call from an unknown person telling her that a parcel of her going to Taiwan from Mumbai had been intercepted. It was claimed that the parcel contained MD drugs. Subsequently, the caller told her a case was filed against her with the narcotics department.

The complainant denied having booked any parcel and the call was taken by another man who posed to ‘police’ and an ‘officer’ spoke to her over a video call on the pretext of recording her online statement.

The complainant was told to deposit Rs 17 lakh in a bank account details provided by him to evade from investigation. Later, she informed her family about the incident and realised that she had been duped. She then approached the police to register a case.