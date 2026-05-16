Thane Doctor’s Bail Plea Rejected In ₹70 Lakh Fraud Case; Kalyan Sessions Court Calls Offence ‘Serious In Nature’

A Kalyan sessions court denies bail to a Thane-based doctor accused in a multi-victim ₹70 lakh cheating case | File Photo

Kalyan, May 16: In a major setback for Thane-based doctor Dr Prasad Yadavrao Sali, the Kalyan District Additional Sessions Court has rejected his bail application in connection with an alleged Rs 70 lakh cheating and fraud case. The court observed that the offence was “serious in nature” and that no sufficient grounds existed for granting bail.

Court rejects doctor’s bail plea

Dr Prasad Yadavrao Sali, a resident of Hiranandani Estate in Thane, was arrested in the high-profile cheating case registered at Khadakpada Police Station in Kalyan.

His earlier bail plea had already been rejected by the lower court. On Friday, May 15, the Additional Sessions Court once again denied him relief, further intensifying his legal troubles.

According to police officials, Dr Sali and his wife, Vaishali Prasad Sali, have been accused of duping multiple individuals of nearly Rs 70 lakh. The complaint was initially filed on September 13, 2025, by Dr Rahul Dubey and Pragya Kamble.

During the course of investigation, police allegedly uncovered additional instances of cheating involving Ganesh Patil and Dhanashree Godambe.

Investigating Officer and Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Gaikwad strongly opposed the bail plea before the court, citing the gravity of the allegations and the scale of the alleged financial fraud. He informed the court that the investigation had revealed multiple victims and a wider pattern of deception.

Wife’s anticipatory bail also rejected

Advocate Harish Nair, representing the complainants, stated that the accused had allegedly cheated victims through false assurances and financial manipulation.

He further informed the court that the anticipatory bail plea filed by Dr Sali’s wife, Vaishali Prasad Sali, had also been rejected by the Sessions Court. Fearing arrest, she has now reportedly approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mrs Parveen Saiyyed delivered the order rejecting the bail application.

In the order, the court observed that the applicant was accused of committing a fraud involving a huge amount of Rs 70 lakh and that the offence was of a serious nature.

“The applicant has allegedly committed an offence of cheating involving a large amount of money. Considering the seriousness of the offence, no sufficient grounds are made out for granting bail,” the court noted while rejecting the plea.

Advocate Harish Nair welcomed the order and said that large-scale financial frauds weaken the country’s economic structure and public trust.

“Such scams are serious offences. The judiciary must deal with such matters strictly so that fraudsters can be restrained and victims can get justice,” he said.

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The case has attracted significant attention in legal and business circles due to the involvement of a medical professional and the magnitude of the alleged fraud. Police officials indicated that further investigation into the financial transactions and possible additional victims is underway.

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