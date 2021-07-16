Thane: Dead body of a 22-year-old lover recovered from Mumbra creek

Mumbra, July 16: The dead body of a 22-year-old man from Mumbra, who jumped into Mumbra creek on Tuesday, was recovered on Friday.

According to the police, the man committed suicide as he was under depression after break-up with his girlfriend. The dead body was recovered on Friday with the help of fire brigade and local fisherman who traced him in the evening.

According to the Regional Disaster Management cell of the TMC, the boy was identified as Arbaz Moinuddin Shaikh, 22, a resident of Thakurpada in Mumbra. On Tuesday afternoon at 1:40pm, he jumped from the Chuha bridge in Mumbra into the creek and allegedly committed suicide.

On Tuesday the team had called off the operation due to high tide. On Wednesday, the team almost search for 8 hours and on Thursday for around 10 hours. The teams carrying out the search operation included fire brigade, Mumbra police, regional disaster management cell, Thane disaster response force kept searching for hours, but couldn’t find Arbaz. The team were searching with the help of boat near mangroves and every corner to trace him.

Santosh Kadam, head of Regional disaster management cell of TMC said, “The fire brigade officials along with local fisherman were searching for the body through a boat. At around 4pm they found the body that was recovered. With the help of Mumbra police, it was sent to Kalwa Shivaji hospital for post-mortem,” added Kadam.