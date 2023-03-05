Thane: Cycle ride in city to mark Women's Day |

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and 'We Cycle Premi Foundation' organised a cycle ride on the theme 'Embrace Equality' to mark International Women's Day with more than 230 women participating. The event was organised under the guidance of TMC chief Abhijit Bangar and additional commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Sanjay Herwade.

The 5 and 10 km saw participation by women of all ages, from as young as four to 70-year-old senior citizens and even police personnel. Women security guards of TMC were also seen riding bicycles and police inspector Rajendra Mayne of the Thane Traffic Control Branch joined in with the kids amid chants of 'Be Fit, Be Hit'! There were several participants from various Dombivli-based organisations including Hirakani Sanstha, Samatol Foundation and Samata Vikhar Prasarak Sanstha.

Meanwhile, the women were asked to dress up with a prize set aside for the best costume. Supriya Puri, a nurse of Thane Regional Mental Hospital who came in traditional attire, won the costume competition while Meenakshi Gaikwad, a senior woman who promoted and propagated cycling was also honoured with a special award. She was presented with a bicycle trophy and certificate by dignitaries.

