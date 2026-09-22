Thane Cyber Fraud: 43-Year-Old Man Loses ₹41.73 Lakh In Fake Abu Dhabi Airport Job Scam Using Forged Appointment Letter

A Thane resident allegedly lost over ₹41 lakh after cyber fraudsters promised him an Abu Dhabi airport job | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: In a chilling reminder of the growing menace of online employment scams, a 43-year-old Thane resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 41.73 lakh by cyber fraudsters operating under the guise of an overseas recruitment agency.

The scammers utilised fake corporate email addresses, forged appointment letters, and worthless bank cheques to execute the highly organised racket over a period of several weeks.

Fake Abu Dhabi Job Advertisement

According to the police, the victim’s ordeal began on January 22, 2026, when he clicked on a Facebook advertisement for job vacancies at the Abu Dhabi Airport. Intending to secure employment abroad, the victim submitted his personal information online.

Within two days, he received a phone call instructing him to share his curriculum vitae and passport copy, under the pretext that he had been shortlisted for a position at an airline company.

The fraud escalated rapidly on January 27, when an individual conducted a fake job interview of the victim over a WhatsApp call. Shortly after, the victim received a fraudulent appointment letter from an official-looking email of the airline company. The fraudster then sent a digital payment scanner, demanding a registration fee, which the victim paid.

Victim Transfers Rs 41.73 Lakh

Over the next few weeks, a network of scammers—identified by the victim as Nadeem, Hamid, Sameer, and Ahmed—repeatedly contacted him using multiple mobile numbers and fraudulent email addresses.

Under various fabricated pretexts, including visa processing and administrative clearances, they coerced the victim into making consecutive financial transfers.

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Driven by the hope of an overseas career, the victim exhausted his own savings and borrowed from his wife, son, and a friend, transferring a staggering total of Rs 41.73 lakh.

The deception came to light when the promised job failed to materialise. Upon demanding a refund, the fraudsters subsequently turned off their phones and went untraceable, prompting the victim to approach the cyber crime police.

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