Thane Crime: Youth Stabbed By Brother-In-Law In Ulhasnagar Over Inter-Caste Marriage Dispute - Shocking Visuals Surface

Thane Crime: Youth Stabbed By Brother-In-Law In Ulhasnagar Over Inter-Caste Marriage Dispute | Representative Image

Thane: In a shocking incident, a daylight stabbing took place in Thane's Ulhasnagar area, where a youth was allegedly stabbed by his brother-in-law over a family dispute linked to an inter-caste marriage. The incident occurred near the Ulhasnagar petrol pump near the Camp 5 area.

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According to a report by Mumbai News, the victim, identified as Nagesh Chavan, was attacked at the petrol pump while returning home from work. The brother-in-law, identified as Shakil Khan, along with another person, confronted Nagesh at the spot. During the argument, Shakil allegedly stabbed Nagesh in the stomach, leaving him seriously injured.

Victim Undergoing Treatment

The report added that Nagesh was initially taken to Central Hospital and later shifted to a Mumbai Hospital for further treatment. Visuals showed police present at the spot, and an investigation has been launched in the case. However, currently it is not known if Khan was arrested in the stabbing case.

What Led To The Violent Attack?

According to the report, the incident was triggered by tensions within the family after Nagesh's sister reportedly married outside the community.

Meanwhile, in another stabbing incident from Thane, a 20-year-old youth, Vishal Patekar, was fatally stabbed near Thane Railway Station while trying to save his 16-year-old friend during an attack linked to an old grudge. The injured teenager escaped, while the juvenile accused has been detained by Thane Railway Police on murder and attempted murder charges.

Just earlier this week, a 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over a suspected affair in Mulund. The attack was allegedly triggered by the accused's suspicion of an illicit relationship between the wife and the victim. Police added that remarks made earlier in the day may have provoked the accused, leading to the fatal assault.

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