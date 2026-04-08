Thane Crime: Construction Worker Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting 7-Year-Old Girl In Naupada, Remanded To Police Custody

Accused construction worker taken into custody in Thane after alleged assault of minor girl in Naupada | File Photo

Thane, April 8: The Naupada Police have arrested a 45-year-old construction labourer for the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl at a construction site in the Naupada area of Thane. The accused, identified as Ram Laddu Madheshwar Yadav, had recently arrived from Bihar for work.

Details of the incident

According to police reports, the victim’s father is a labourer who resides at the construction site in temporary housing with his family. On the night of the incident (Monday), the victim’s mother was away at their native village, leaving the girl alone at home while her father was occupied with work nearby.

Taking advantage of the situation, Yadav allegedly assaulted the minor and fled the scene immediately after the crime.

Police action and arrest

Upon receiving the complaint, the Naupada Police acted swiftly, forming three specialised teams to track down the fleeing suspect. The teams successfully intercepted Yadav before he could leave the city and placed him under arrest.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

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Judicial proceedings

The accused was produced before the Thane Court on Tuesday. After hearing the initial details of the case, the court remanded Yadav to police custody until Friday to allow for further investigation into the matter.

It was further revealed that the accused had arrived at the construction site from Bihar only two days prior to the incident. His brother has also been working as a laborer at the same site for several days.

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