Thane crime branch senior inspector passes away battling cancer

Usha Suradkar, a senior police inspector, passed away in the wee hours of Saturday at around 4 am. She was battling cancer.

She was attached with the Thane crime investigation branch 'Bharosa Cell'.

Suradkar, during her time as the police inspector, had provided legal assistance to many victimised women and children.

She stayed in the police housing complex near the police school at Courtnaka in Thane.

Suradkar was suffering from cancer for the past few years and took her last breath on Saturday.

The police force has expressed grief upon her passing.